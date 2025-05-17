Left Menu

CBSE's Sweet Solution: Tackling Sugar Overload in Schools

The CBSE has instructed schools to create 'sugar boards' to address rising sugar intake among children. This move follows an increase in Type 2 diabetes, linked to high sugar consumption. Schools must educate on sugar risks, healthier options, and organize related seminars.

  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive urging schools to establish 'sugar boards' aimed at reducing the high sugar intake amongst students, officials revealed recently.

This initiative follows a troubling surge in Type 2 diabetes among children—a condition once largely associated with adults. The CBSE attributes this trend to the rampant availability of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods in schools, which significantly exacerbates health risks such as obesity and dental problems, ultimately affecting students' academic performance.

Statistics show that sugar accounts for 13-15% of daily calorie intake among children, exceeding the 5% recommended limit. To address this, schools are asked to utilize 'sugar boards' to display crucial information about sugar content in foods and viable healthier alternatives, alongside hosting awareness programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

