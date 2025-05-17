Delhi University Moves to End Seniority Confusion with New Policy

Delhi University is set to introduce a uniform policy aimed at resolving the ambiguity in determining the seniority of college teachers, a move designed to simplify faculty appointments and improve internal governance.

The proposal is slated for final approval on May 23 during the Executive Council meeting, led by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the university's top statutory authority.

The absence of a standardised framework for seniority, particularly among Assistant Professors (Level 10), has caused widespread confusion, affecting promotions and the nomination of senior faculty members to academic committees and statutory bodies. In response, a high-level committee was established in July 2024 to address the issue and suggest a coherent policy. The committee, chaired by the Dean of Colleges, included major DU college principals, Executive and Academic Council members, and representatives from SC, ST, and OBC communities. After several meetings and reviews, the committee recommended that departments with earlier appointments be senior to others. Within departments, faculty seniority will be based on age if no common seniority list exists, ensuring transparency without altering the general order. This policy intends to ensure equitable representation from reserved categories in statutory and academic bodies, aligning with constitutional reservation provisions. If approved on May 23, it will resolve long-standing ambiguities around faculty seniority, supporting DU's goals of equity, efficiency, and sound governance across its colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)