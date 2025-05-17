Vidyashilp Academy Celebrates Outstanding Academic Success

Vidyashilp Academy in Bengaluru has revealed exceptional performance from its ICSE and ISC students for the academic year 2024–25. The achievement underscores not only individual excellence but the school's commitment to providing an environment where every learner can thrive.

The ICSE Grade X students achieved remarkable success, with 80% scoring above 80% and 50% exceeding 90%, resulting in an impressive average of 88.2% among 170 students. The ISC Grade XII cohort also excelled, with 64% scoring above 80% and an overall average of 82.9% for a group of 56 students.

Vidyashilp Academy believes its success lies in a holistic approach, integrating academic learning with personal growth and co-curricular activities. This year's results are seen as a reflection of this philosophy, emphasizing consistency and balance. The school credits its educators, supportive parents, and a learning culture that champions intrinsic motivation over pressure-driven academics.

