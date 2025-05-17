Firhad Hakim Criticizes Teachers' Protests in West Bengal
Firhad Hakim, West Bengal's municipal affairs minister, criticized protesting teachers outside the Education Department, questioning their motives. The opposition BJP accused TMC of intimidation. Despite government promises, 26,000 teachers who lost jobs due to an SC verdict protested at Bikash Bhavan. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya condemned police actions against protesters.
- Country:
- India
The minister of municipal affairs and urban development in West Bengal, Firhad Hakim, has openly criticized teachers protesting outside the state's Education Department office. He stated that the demonstrators were seeking television coverage rather than engaging in a genuine protest.
In response, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using intimidation tactics against the aggrieved educators. Hakim underscored the state government's commitment to support nearly 26,000 teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict. Despite these assurances, the protests continued at Bikash Bhavan, the Education Department's headquarters.
Hakim described the protests as unjustified, pointing out that some teachers forced entry into government offices, locking doors, and creating an unsafe environment for employees. Opposition MP Samik Bhattacharya further accused the police of brutality toward those staging a peaceful protest, questioning whether this approach was democratic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
