Nitin Nabin Poised to Become BJP's 12th National President
BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, is set to become the party's 12th national president. With backing from top leaders, including PM Modi and HM Shah, Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed. The election process involves chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and an electoral college overseen by BJP's returning officer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, is on track to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president. He has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, according to party insiders.
The nomination will be submitted on Monday, with the announcement of the new president expected the following day. The electoral process involves chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and an electoral college.
K Laxman, the BJP's national returning officer, indicated that polling, if necessary, would occur on January 20, with an official declaration made the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Charge: Infiltration and Governance in Bengal Polls
CPI Accuses Modi of Succumbing to US Pressure Amidst Global Tensions
Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects
TMC's Banerjee Slams Modi Over Withheld Funds and Vows BJP Defeat
CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's West Bengal Rally Speeches