Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Poised to Become BJP's 12th National President

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, is set to become the party's 12th national president. With backing from top leaders, including PM Modi and HM Shah, Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed. The election process involves chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and an electoral college overseen by BJP's returning officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST
Nitin Nabin Poised to Become BJP's 12th National President
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, is on track to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president. He has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, according to party insiders.

The nomination will be submitted on Monday, with the announcement of the new president expected the following day. The electoral process involves chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and an electoral college.

K Laxman, the BJP's national returning officer, indicated that polling, if necessary, would occur on January 20, with an official declaration made the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026