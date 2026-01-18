Nitin Nabin Poised to Become BJP's 12th National President

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, is on track to be elected unopposed as the party's 12th national president. He has the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, according to party insiders.

The nomination will be submitted on Monday, with the announcement of the new president expected the following day. The electoral process involves chief ministers, state unit chiefs, and an electoral college.

K Laxman, the BJP's national returning officer, indicated that polling, if necessary, would occur on January 20, with an official declaration made the same day.

