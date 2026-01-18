Left Menu

From CPI(M) Stalwart to BJP: S Rajendran's New Political Journey

Former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran joins BJP, citing newfound faith in addressing plantation workers' issues. His transition reflects broader political tensions in Kerala, with state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizing Congress and CPI(M) for unresolved issues. CPI(M)'s M M Mani dismisses the switch as inconsequential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:10 IST
From CPI(M) Stalwart to BJP: S Rajendran's New Political Journey
In a significant political shift, former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran has joined the BJP, receiving a warm welcome from the state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Hailing from Idukki, Rajendran served as an MLA for Devikulam from 2006 to 2021.

Rajendran expressed disappointment in his former party and touted the BJP's potential to resolve issues affecting plantation workers. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while Chandrasekhar commended Modi for financial developments in Kerala and criticized the Congress' record.

CPI(M) veteran M M Mani, however, downplayed the move as irrelevant, noting Rajendran's disconnect from the party and dismissing any potential impact. Despite potential political ripples, local leaders appear ready to focus on upcoming electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

