From CPI(M) Stalwart to BJP: S Rajendran's New Political Journey

In a significant political shift, former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran has joined the BJP, receiving a warm welcome from the state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Hailing from Idukki, Rajendran served as an MLA for Devikulam from 2006 to 2021.

Rajendran expressed disappointment in his former party and touted the BJP's potential to resolve issues affecting plantation workers. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while Chandrasekhar commended Modi for financial developments in Kerala and criticized the Congress' record.

CPI(M) veteran M M Mani, however, downplayed the move as irrelevant, noting Rajendran's disconnect from the party and dismissing any potential impact. Despite potential political ripples, local leaders appear ready to focus on upcoming electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)