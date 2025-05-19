Connecting Classrooms to AI: A Revolutionary Educational Leap

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, stressed the necessity of integrating artificial intelligence education within schools, calling for age-appropriate AI-embedded textbooks. Speaking at the launch of 'Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camps', Pradhan emphasized the rapid rise of AI and the urgent need to embed it into Indian education.

He highlighted the role of Indian languages as foundational for students, urging innovative methods to bolster their usage. Pradhan celebrated achievements like Chandrayaan and Brahmos as testaments to India's educational strength. Additionally, he proposed expanding AI's reach by aligning it with local languages to ensure broader accessibility.

Praising Jiya Kumari from Bihar for her academic success in Tamil, Pradhan addressed the linguistic divides often politicized in education. He advocated for mother-tongue education until at least class eight and noted the support available under the National Education Policy, despite ongoing debates over the three-language formula.

(With inputs from agencies.)