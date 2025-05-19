Connecting Classrooms to AI: A Revolutionary Educational Leap
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the integration of artificial intelligence in school curricula, advocating for AI-embedded textbooks. He highlighted promoting Indian languages and research, emphasizing education in mother tongues up to eighth grade. He praised a student from Bihar succeeding in Tamil Nadu, countering divisive language policies.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, stressed the necessity of integrating artificial intelligence education within schools, calling for age-appropriate AI-embedded textbooks. Speaking at the launch of 'Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camps', Pradhan emphasized the rapid rise of AI and the urgent need to embed it into Indian education.
He highlighted the role of Indian languages as foundational for students, urging innovative methods to bolster their usage. Pradhan celebrated achievements like Chandrayaan and Brahmos as testaments to India's educational strength. Additionally, he proposed expanding AI's reach by aligning it with local languages to ensure broader accessibility.
Praising Jiya Kumari from Bihar for her academic success in Tamil, Pradhan addressed the linguistic divides often politicized in education. He advocated for mother-tongue education until at least class eight and noted the support available under the National Education Policy, despite ongoing debates over the three-language formula.
