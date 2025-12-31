Tensions Rise Over Alleged UAE Arms Shipment to Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has raised alarms over a shipment arriving at Yemen's southern port of Mukalla, claiming it contained weapons and ammunition from the United Arab Emirates. This revelation has intensified tensions in the region.

In response, the UAE released a statement categorically denying the coalition's allegations. The UAE insisted that the shipment in question carried no weapons and was intended for their forces in the region, aiming to support their operational needs.

Despite these assurances, the coalition remains skeptical, asserting it has intelligence suggesting the weapons could be dispersed throughout Yemen's Hadramout region. This ongoing dispute highlights the fragile geopolitical landscape in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)