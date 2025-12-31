Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Alleged UAE Arms Shipment to Yemen

A dispute has emerged between the Saudi-led coalition and the UAE regarding a shipment arriving at Mukalla port in Yemen. While the coalition alleges the shipment contains weapons, the UAE refutes this, claiming the cargo is for Emirati forces. The coalition suspects the arms may be distributed in Hadramout.

  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition has raised alarms over a shipment arriving at Yemen's southern port of Mukalla, claiming it contained weapons and ammunition from the United Arab Emirates. This revelation has intensified tensions in the region.

In response, the UAE released a statement categorically denying the coalition's allegations. The UAE insisted that the shipment in question carried no weapons and was intended for their forces in the region, aiming to support their operational needs.

Despite these assurances, the coalition remains skeptical, asserting it has intelligence suggesting the weapons could be dispersed throughout Yemen's Hadramout region. This ongoing dispute highlights the fragile geopolitical landscape in the area.

