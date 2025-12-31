Left Menu

Qatar Commends Saudi and UAE on Yemen Developments

Qatar has praised recent statements made by Saudi Arabia and the UAE regarding developments in Yemen. The Qatari foreign ministry emphasized the need to prioritize regional interests and focus on maintaining Yemen's unity and territorial integrity.

Qatar issued high praise on Tuesday for recent statements by Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the evolving situation in Yemen. The expression of support highlights a regional commitment to cooperative problem-solving.

The Qatari foreign ministry released a statement underscoring the critical nature of the ongoing developments, urging all parties to prioritize regional interests.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, the ministry reiterated their call for preserving Yemen's national integrity amidst growing tensions in the region.

