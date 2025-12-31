Left Menu

China's Show of Force: War Games Around Taiwan

China conducted extensive military drills around Taiwan, showcasing its military prowess with live-fire exercises and assault ship deployments. These actions follow the U.S. announcement of a significant arms package for Taiwan. The drills aim to deter external intervention and raise tensions in East Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 01:36 IST
In a bold display of military might, China launched its largest war games to date around Taiwan, firing rockets into waters near the island, showcasing advanced assault ships, and simulating blockades. This comes after the U.S. unveiled a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, drawing sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Chinese authorities have stated these drills, named 'Justice Mission 2025', are intended to deter external forces from intervening in the Taiwan issue. Analysts observe that the military exercises signal China's preparedness to assert control over Taiwan, raising tensions in the region.

Responses from global leaders are mixed, with U.S. officials downplaying the immediate threat while expressing concern over regional stability. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government remains vigilant but promises no provocation, despite Beijing's combative rhetoric and military maneuvers.

