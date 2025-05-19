Fraud Unveiled: Exam Scandal in Sikkim

Nineteen individuals were apprehended for allegedly using fraudulent methods during the NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination in Sikkim, local police authorities disclosed.

The apprehended candidates utilized secretive communication devices to cheat during the examination held at Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

Seventeen men and two women, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, 2000, as police investigate a possible extensive network aiding such exam fraud.

