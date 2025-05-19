Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Exam Scandal in Sikkim

Nineteen candidates were apprehended for cheating during the NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Exam in Sikkim. Using covert communication devices, the group faced charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, 2000. An investigation is underway to explore a potentially larger network aiding such fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen individuals were apprehended for allegedly using fraudulent methods during the NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination in Sikkim, local police authorities disclosed.

The apprehended candidates utilized secretive communication devices to cheat during the examination held at Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

Seventeen men and two women, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act, 2000, as police investigate a possible extensive network aiding such exam fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

