Harvard Loses $60 Million in Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday the termination of $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University. The decision stems from allegations that the university failed to adequately address instances of antisemitic harassment and ethnic discrimination on its campus.

This move follows the Trump administration's broader efforts to freeze or end nearly $3 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard. The administration has accused the university of considering ethnicity in student admissions and allowing discrimination against Jews, linked to pro-Palestinian campus movements.

Harvard has faced legal challenges over these issues, including a recently settled lawsuit by an Orthodox Jewish student alleging campus antisemitism. The institution, while seeking alternative funding, is contesting the administration's decision in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)