Left Menu

Harvard Loses $60 Million in Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has terminated $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University, citing a failure to address antisemitic harassment and ethnic discrimination. The action is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to overhaul U.S. academia, targeting institutions perceived as harboring anti-American ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:08 IST
Harvard Loses $60 Million in Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday the termination of $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University. The decision stems from allegations that the university failed to adequately address instances of antisemitic harassment and ethnic discrimination on its campus.

This move follows the Trump administration's broader efforts to freeze or end nearly $3 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard. The administration has accused the university of considering ethnicity in student admissions and allowing discrimination against Jews, linked to pro-Palestinian campus movements.

Harvard has faced legal challenges over these issues, including a recently settled lawsuit by an Orthodox Jewish student alleging campus antisemitism. The institution, while seeking alternative funding, is contesting the administration's decision in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025