Uttarakhand Madrasas to Include Operation Sindoor in Curriculum
The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board has announced the inclusion of Operation Sindoor in its curriculum. This decision aims to educate students about the operation's significance and consequences. The curriculum update is part of efforts to integrate madrasas into the mainstream educational framework using the NCERT syllabus.
The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board announced on Tuesday that Operation Sindoor, a recent Indian military operation targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, will be included in madrasa curriculums.
According to Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the move is intended to educate students about the operation's importance and necessity. He described Pakistan as a 'nefarious country' following its attacks on unarmed civilians in Pahalgam and cited an April 22 terrorist attack as a breach of Islamic principles. A committee will be convened to implement the curriculum inclusion.
This decision is part of ongoing efforts to align madrasas with mainstream education in Uttarakhand. The NCERT curriculum has also been adopted in state madrasas to support this integration.
