Unqualified Teachers Dismissed in Ballia District

In a significant decision affecting government-run primary schools in Ballia district, five teachers have been dismissed from service. The termination came after an investigation unearthed that these educators did not possess the essential educational qualifications at the time of their appointment, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Singh confirmed the dismissal of the teachers, who served in various villages including Sonadih, Trikalpur, Nasratpur, and Sohav block. One of the dismissed teachers, Snigdha Srivastava, had recently been transferred to the Amethi district.

Singh explained that these appointments were part of a massive recruitment drive conducted more than five years ago, aimed at filling 69,000 assistant teacher positions across primary schools in the state. Upon thorough scrutiny, it was revealed that these individuals failed to meet the eligibility criteria set for the posts when they applied.

