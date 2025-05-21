Left Menu

Unqualified Teachers Dismissed in Ballia District

Five primary school teachers in Ballia district were dismissed for lacking the necessary educational qualifications at their appointment time. The decision followed an investigation by the District Basic Education Officer. The dismissals stem from a recruitment drive for 69,000 assistant teacher positions conducted over five years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:35 IST
Unqualified Teachers Dismissed in Ballia District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision affecting government-run primary schools in Ballia district, five teachers have been dismissed from service. The termination came after an investigation unearthed that these educators did not possess the essential educational qualifications at the time of their appointment, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Singh confirmed the dismissal of the teachers, who served in various villages including Sonadih, Trikalpur, Nasratpur, and Sohav block. One of the dismissed teachers, Snigdha Srivastava, had recently been transferred to the Amethi district.

Singh explained that these appointments were part of a massive recruitment drive conducted more than five years ago, aimed at filling 69,000 assistant teacher positions across primary schools in the state. Upon thorough scrutiny, it was revealed that these individuals failed to meet the eligibility criteria set for the posts when they applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025