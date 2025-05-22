Rahul Gandhi's Dialogue Sparks Educational Reform Discussion at Delhi University

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University's North Campus to connect with students from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class communities. The discussion, centered on representation, equality, and academic justice, occurred in a spirited session at the office of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president.

During the interaction, the Opposition Leader emphasized the need for democratic involvement and inclusive educational environments, according to a DUSU statement. Students expressed concerns over caste-based discrimination, underrepresentation in faculty positions, and exclusion from top corporate roles. They also critiqued the National Education Policy's academic focus, claiming it vested excessive power in faculty.

Further issues included unfair uses of ER, NA, and absent markings, impacting thousands of students. Gandhi inspired attendees with B R Ambedkar's call to 'educate, agitate, and organise,' stressing the importance of student activism in fostering a just educational ecosystem. DUSU president Ronak Khatri praised the visit for energizing students and reinforcing the role of youth in shaping democratic and educational futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)