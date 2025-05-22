Left Menu

Harvard's Certification Revocation Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to enroll international students. This decision, spearheaded by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, is part of a broader investigation into the university's handling of foreign students. The move is seen as an escalation in pressure on institutions accused of fostering anti-American sentiments.

Updated: 22-05-2025 23:51 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. government's decision to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students marks a significant escalation in tensions between the university and the Trump administration. A letter from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem informed Harvard of the immediate revocation, citing national security concerns linked to foreign students.

The decision follows a contentious exchange over a records request related to foreign student activities. In a previous communication, Noem had demanded detailed records on activities of foreign-student visa holders or face an immediate loss of certification. The administration alleges that Harvard's leadership, accused of antisemitic bias and compliance failures, endangers national security.

This latest move reflects broader challenges facing Harvard, which the administration accuses of harboring extremist ideologies post the October 2023 Israel-Hamas conflict. The university's substantial endowment is called into question, highlighting a demand for increased accountability among leading educational institutions benefiting from taxpayer funds.

