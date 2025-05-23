Turmoil at Harvard: Princess Elisabeth's Education in Jeopardy

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium faces uncertainty regarding her return to Harvard University after a new U.S. policy restricts foreign student admissions. The Royal Palace expressed concern as they evaluate the impact of this ruling on Princess Elisabeth's education.

The Trump administration has revoked the permission for Harvard to enroll international students, intensifying the conflict with the prestigious institution. This decision could force thousands of students to switch institutions or leave the U.S.

The university, enrolling over 6,800 international students, responded by filing a federal lawsuit arguing the action infringes on the First Amendment and poses immediate risks to students and educational institutions alike.

