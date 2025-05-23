Left Menu

Turmoil at Harvard: Princess Elisabeth's Education in Jeopardy

Princess Elisabeth's return to Harvard for her second year hangs in the balance following a U.S. ban on foreign students. The Royal Palace is assessing the impact of this decision. Harvard has filed a lawsuit against this administration move, which affects numerous international students pursuing higher education in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:30 IST
Turmoil at Harvard: Princess Elisabeth's Education in Jeopardy
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium faces uncertainty regarding her return to Harvard University after a new U.S. policy restricts foreign student admissions. The Royal Palace expressed concern as they evaluate the impact of this ruling on Princess Elisabeth's education.

The Trump administration has revoked the permission for Harvard to enroll international students, intensifying the conflict with the prestigious institution. This decision could force thousands of students to switch institutions or leave the U.S.

The university, enrolling over 6,800 international students, responded by filing a federal lawsuit arguing the action infringes on the First Amendment and poses immediate risks to students and educational institutions alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025