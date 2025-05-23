Turmoil at Harvard: Princess Elisabeth's Education in Jeopardy
Princess Elisabeth's return to Harvard for her second year hangs in the balance following a U.S. ban on foreign students. The Royal Palace is assessing the impact of this decision. Harvard has filed a lawsuit against this administration move, which affects numerous international students pursuing higher education in the U.S.
The Trump administration has revoked the permission for Harvard to enroll international students, intensifying the conflict with the prestigious institution. This decision could force thousands of students to switch institutions or leave the U.S.
The university, enrolling over 6,800 international students, responded by filing a federal lawsuit arguing the action infringes on the First Amendment and poses immediate risks to students and educational institutions alike.
