Campus Controversy: Rahul Gandhi’s Unannounced Visit Sparks Debate

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making an unauthorized visit to the Delhi University Students' Union office, labeling it an attack on democracy and academic decorum. The visit sparked protests, accusations, and calls for investigation into Gandhi’s actions by the university administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:24 IST
Campus Controversy: Rahul Gandhi’s Unannounced Visit Sparks Debate
In a contentious move, Rahul Gandhi's unexpected visit to Delhi University has drawn sharp criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who described it as an attack on democratic processes and academic integrity.

The Congress leader interacted with students to discuss issues of representation and equality, but his unannounced presence was deemed a breach of protocol by university officials and labeled disruptive by ABVP members.

The incident has escalated into a broader political debate, with the Delhi University administration promising a thorough investigation into the matter amid protests from student groups and criticisms from BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

