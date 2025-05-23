Left Menu

Harvard's Global Student Dilemma: Trump's Policy in Limbo

The Trump Administration's revocation of Harvard's ability to enroll international students has left thousands in limbo. A judge's temporary block offers little relief. The situation raises global concerns about academic mobility and political influence on education, as students and institutions weigh their options amidst visa uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:58 IST
Harvard's Global Student Dilemma: Trump's Policy in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of foreign students at Harvard University faced uncertainty on Friday after President Donald Trump's administration revoked the institution's ability to enroll international students. However, later that day, a federal judge temporarily blocked the move after Harvard filed a lawsuit in Boston, offering some relief but an unclear future.

Harvard, which enrolls nearly 7,000 international students comprising about 27% of its student body, could see significant impacts. Since January, Trump has criticized Ivy League universities for fostering anti-American ideologies, compounding tensions for institutions and students alike.

Amid growing visa delays and uncertainties, some international students, like a British student bound for Harvard's School of Education, are contemplating alternatives. European institutions like the UK's Russell Group universities and Switzerland's ETH Zurich may benefit as students redirect their academic paths in light of shifting U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025