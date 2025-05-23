Harvard's Global Student Dilemma: Trump's Policy in Limbo

Thousands of foreign students at Harvard University faced uncertainty on Friday after President Donald Trump's administration revoked the institution's ability to enroll international students. However, later that day, a federal judge temporarily blocked the move after Harvard filed a lawsuit in Boston, offering some relief but an unclear future.

Harvard, which enrolls nearly 7,000 international students comprising about 27% of its student body, could see significant impacts. Since January, Trump has criticized Ivy League universities for fostering anti-American ideologies, compounding tensions for institutions and students alike.

Amid growing visa delays and uncertainties, some international students, like a British student bound for Harvard's School of Education, are contemplating alternatives. European institutions like the UK's Russell Group universities and Switzerland's ETH Zurich may benefit as students redirect their academic paths in light of shifting U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)