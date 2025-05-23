Harvard Faces International Student Dilemma Amid Trump Administration Policy Changes

Thousands of international students at Harvard University are caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty following a sudden policy change by the Trump administration that temporarily bars foreign enrollments. On Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary block against the move, following Harvard's lawsuit, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

The policy shift threatens the academic future of around 7,000 international students at Harvard, comprising 27% of the institution's enrollment. The situation has sparked anxiety, as visa arrangements are stalled and students explore alternative options globally, from the UK to Europe and beyond.

Universities worldwide, including the prestigious Russell Group in the UK and the Swiss Federal Technology Institute, are anticipating potential applications from international students considering leaving Harvard. The decision's repercussions extend further, with the Canadian public eyeing the effects on prominent figures, including the daughter of the Canadian Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)