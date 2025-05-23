Left Menu

Harvard Faces International Student Dilemma Amid Trump Administration Policy Changes

The Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students has left thousands in limbo. A judge has temporarily blocked the move, but uncertainties remain. Many students face visa delays, while universities globally prepare for a potential influx of displaced students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:59 IST
Harvard Faces International Student Dilemma Amid Trump Administration Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of international students at Harvard University are caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty following a sudden policy change by the Trump administration that temporarily bars foreign enrollments. On Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary block against the move, following Harvard's lawsuit, but the final outcome remains uncertain.

The policy shift threatens the academic future of around 7,000 international students at Harvard, comprising 27% of the institution's enrollment. The situation has sparked anxiety, as visa arrangements are stalled and students explore alternative options globally, from the UK to Europe and beyond.

Universities worldwide, including the prestigious Russell Group in the UK and the Swiss Federal Technology Institute, are anticipating potential applications from international students considering leaving Harvard. The decision's repercussions extend further, with the Canadian public eyeing the effects on prominent figures, including the daughter of the Canadian Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025