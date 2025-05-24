Empowering Youth: Haryana CM's Landmark Visit to iMpower Academy

In a seminal move for empowerment and skill development in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the iMpower Academy, operated by the M3M Foundation. The visit also saw the inauguration of the Rishikulam Wellness Center, a stride toward holistic healthcare and wellbeing by the Shri Madhav Sewa Trust.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized the significance of vocational and technical education in cultivating a robust workforce. Such initiatives visibly empower underprivileged youth, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to the economy. He lauded the M3M Foundation's impactful model, with a vision to replicate it across Haryana.

The visit underscored the synergy between government efforts and development-centered organizations like M3M Foundation, which aims to empower youth through industry-aligned training, significantly contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)