Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Haryana CM's Landmark Visit to iMpower Academy

Hon'ble Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the iMpower Academy in Haryana, endorsed by the M3M Foundation, to support youth empowerment and skill development. The visit coincided with the Rishikulam Wellness Center inauguration, illustrating a commitment to holistic development. Over 450 trainees are currently receiving industry-aligned training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:52 IST
Empowering Youth: Haryana CM's Landmark Visit to iMpower Academy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a seminal move for empowerment and skill development in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the iMpower Academy, operated by the M3M Foundation. The visit also saw the inauguration of the Rishikulam Wellness Center, a stride toward holistic healthcare and wellbeing by the Shri Madhav Sewa Trust.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized the significance of vocational and technical education in cultivating a robust workforce. Such initiatives visibly empower underprivileged youth, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to the economy. He lauded the M3M Foundation's impactful model, with a vision to replicate it across Haryana.

The visit underscored the synergy between government efforts and development-centered organizations like M3M Foundation, which aims to empower youth through industry-aligned training, significantly contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025