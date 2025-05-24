Revolutionizing Indian Education: Introducing Edsurance

Edsurance, a groundbreaking educational platform, is set to transform the face of Indian education, conceptualized by education expert Suresh Sathyanarayanan. Designed to cater to the emotional, psychological, and academic needs of students, it integrates AI for personalized learning experiences.

The platform's innovative approach has received international recognition, being published in the American Journal of Psychiatric Rehabilitation. It stands out by offering mental health support and incorporating research methodology for students to foster early development of original thinkers and innovators.

Launched initially in Tamil Nadu, Edsurance plans to expand nationwide. With 18 interconnected modules, it aligns with NEP 2020 standards, facilitating skill-oriented, emotionally balanced, and ethically sound education, setting a new benchmark in educational technology across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)