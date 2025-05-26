Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

As the construction industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, universities are under increasing pressure to align their curricula with evolving technological demands. A new study sheds light on how construction students are adapting to this shift. Titled “Building Information Modelling (BIM) Acceptance and Learning Experiences in Undergraduate Construction Education: A Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) Perspective—An Australian Case Study”, and published in the journal Buildings, the research investigates how students perceive the role of BIM in their academic and professional futures.

Conducted at RMIT University, the study explores over 600 student responses using a mixed-methods approach, guided by the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM). It presents one of the most comprehensive examinations of student attitudes toward BIM in Australia, offering crucial insights into curriculum design, digital skill development, and cross-disciplinary readiness.

How do students view BIM’s professional usefulness?

A dominant theme in the study is the high value students place on BIM’s professional utility. Of the responses analyzed, 37.7% focused on perceived usefulness (PU), highlighting key benefits such as increased productivity (15.3%), improved accuracy (7.9%), enhanced collaboration (5.9%), and better cost control and risk mitigation. Students identified these functionalities as central to modern construction practices, particularly for project planning and stakeholder coordination.

Construction Management students emphasized project delivery, process streamlining, and collaborative workflows, while Civil Engineering students focused on BIM’s role in structural validation and technical design. This divergence reflects differing disciplinary epistemologies and suggests that tailored curriculum strategies may be necessary to align BIM education with each field’s unique professional orientation.

Despite the benefits, students also noted challenges, particularly when it came to mastering complex BIM tools. Many acknowledged the steep learning curve, especially when multiple software platforms are introduced in a single semester. However, they remained optimistic, often expressing excitement about the technology’s transformative potential and its necessity in shaping future industry norms.

What are the key barriers to ease of use and adoption?

While most students saw BIM as a beneficial innovation, the study found that only 6.9% of responses engaged with the "perceived ease of use" (PEOU) dimension - a TAM construct that reflects how intuitively students believe they can use a technology. This relative absence suggests that ease of use is often overshadowed by the perceived necessity of adopting the technology for career progression.

Students frequently described BIM as technically complex but ultimately rewarding. The term "learning curve" dominated their feedback, pointing to concerns around the time and effort required to gain proficiency. Still, students showed a willingness to invest in upskilling if supported by accessible training, improved curriculum delivery, and alignment with workplace expectations.

The study recommends integrating structured learning scaffolds and real-world applications through industry collaboration and project-based learning. These strategies could mitigate the barrier of technical difficulty while reinforcing the professional relevance of BIM skills.

Are students ready to apply BIM in their future careers?

Perhaps most telling is the strong sense of forward-looking intention among students. Around 20.3% of comments reflected behavioral intention to use BIM in future roles. Students considered BIM an essential part of their career toolkit, even if they personally found it difficult to learn. They acknowledged that the technology would become standard in the industry and that being conversant with BIM would improve their employability.

Yet students also demonstrated a complex ambivalence, especially when AI and automation were introduced in tandem with BIM. While many praised the efficiency gains made possible by AI-integrated BIM platforms, some raised concerns about job displacement and ethical implications. This indicates a growing awareness of the broader socio-technical impacts of digital transformation within construction.

Moreover, the study’s findings suggest a shift between cohorts. Comparing data from 2023 and 2024, students in the latter year expressed more practical, grounded insights, reflecting increased exposure to internships, simulations, and applied coursework. This highlights the value of experiential learning in turning abstract understanding into real-world readiness.

What should educators and policymakers take away?

The study reveals that student perceptions of BIM are overwhelmingly positive when the technology is linked to productivity, collaboration, and career advancement. However, acceptance varies significantly by discipline and is tempered by technical learning challenges. These findings call for educational strategies that go beyond software training to include interdisciplinary collaboration, information management standards, and ethical awareness.

Curriculum development should emphasize:

Spiral learning frameworks to address steep learning curves;

Integration of industry standards and BIM certifications;

Applied projects and internships to contextualize BIM use;

Instruction on the social and ethical implications of digital tools.

By aligning education with both student expectations and industry needs, universities can better prepare graduates for leadership roles in a digitally transformed construction landscape.