From Powerless to Powerful: The Inspiring Journey of Preeti Poonia

In a remarkable feat, Preeti Poonia, a dedicated student from Satpura village near Churu, Rajasthan, has set the bar high by scoring an impressive 99.80% in the Rajasthan Board of School Education Class 12 exams. Despite the lack of basic utilities like electricity and internet, Preeti's determination saw her rely on PhysicsWallah (PW) YouTube videos, which her brother downloaded for her.

PW's founder, Alakh Pandey, hailed Preeti's hard work and strategic use of the educational resources provided by PW. 'Preeti's result exemplifies how determination, when coupled with the right resources, can lead to incredible academic success,' he said.

PhysicsWallah, a platform championing hybrid learning, continues to support over 8 lakh students who sat for the RBSE Class 12 examination this year. Established by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2020, PW seeks to democratize education through its unique online and offline platforms.

