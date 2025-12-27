Beware of Impersonation: Customs Fraud Alert at Bengaluru Airport

The Customs department at Kempegowda International Airport has issued a high alert over a fraud racket involving individuals impersonating Customs officials. These scammers are deceiving the public and extorting money by exploiting the fear of unsuspecting citizens, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

Fraudsters have been contacting victims through phone calls, social media, and messaging platforms, falsely claiming that passengers were detained by Customs. They demand immediate payment to 'resolve' these fictitious issues. The Customs commissioner warns that officials never solicit payments through personal channels, stressing that official transactions occur via authorized counters or online portals.

The modus operandi includes establishing trust through online connections, followed by threats of detention unless sums are paid promptly to personal accounts. Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and discourage responding to such illicit demands. Victims should report incidents via email or the cybercrime helpline as investigations lead to stringent legal actions against perpetrators.

