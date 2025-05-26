Global Academic Collaboration Soars: IIT Kharagpur Partners with TU Darmstadt

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has forged a significant academic alliance with Technische Universitat Darmstadt, Germany, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to bolster collaboration in research, academics, and innovation.

On May 24, at the IIT Kharagpur campus, a delegation led by IIT Kharagpur's Deputy Director Rintu Banerjee met with a seven-member team from the German university, including Vice President for Innovation and International Affairs Thomas Walther, for intensive discussions.

The MoU encompasses a broad spectrum of disciplines such as robotics, AI, and engineering, while promoting joint research, and student and faculty exchange programs. Both institutions anticipate numerous collaborative initiatives, reinforcing their strategic educational goals.