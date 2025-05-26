Left Menu

Student Outrage Over Sudden Exam Policy Change at Delhi University

Delhi University's Department of English announced a last-minute switch from research paper submission to an end-semester theory exam, sparking protests by SFI members. Criticized as arbitrary, the decision offers students two new exam dates. SFI claims the situation reflects broader issues with the National Education Policy and systemic mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:28 IST
Student Outrage Over Sudden Exam Policy Change at Delhi University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi University, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the Dean of Examinations' office. The protest was in response to a sudden announcement by the Department of English about a change in the evaluation method for a Research Methodology paper.

The students, who were initially informed that a research paper submission would evaluate their performance, were taken off guard when an email replaced it with a theory-based exam, giving them just five days to prepare. This last-minute policy change has left them in disarray during the ongoing examination period.

Adding to the controversy, Delhi SFI vice-president Noel attributed these arbitrary decisions to poor implementation of the National Education Policy and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme. The university's subsequent offer of two new exam dates for the affected students has been criticized as a partial remedy that doesn't resolve underlying administrative issues.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025