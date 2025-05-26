Student Outrage Over Sudden Exam Policy Change at Delhi University

In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi University, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the Dean of Examinations' office. The protest was in response to a sudden announcement by the Department of English about a change in the evaluation method for a Research Methodology paper.

The students, who were initially informed that a research paper submission would evaluate their performance, were taken off guard when an email replaced it with a theory-based exam, giving them just five days to prepare. This last-minute policy change has left them in disarray during the ongoing examination period.

Adding to the controversy, Delhi SFI vice-president Noel attributed these arbitrary decisions to poor implementation of the National Education Policy and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme. The university's subsequent offer of two new exam dates for the affected students has been criticized as a partial remedy that doesn't resolve underlying administrative issues.