Student Outrage Over Sudden Exam Policy Change at Delhi University
Delhi University's Department of English announced a last-minute switch from research paper submission to an end-semester theory exam, sparking protests by SFI members. Criticized as arbitrary, the decision offers students two new exam dates. SFI claims the situation reflects broader issues with the National Education Policy and systemic mismanagement.
In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi University, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested outside the Dean of Examinations' office. The protest was in response to a sudden announcement by the Department of English about a change in the evaluation method for a Research Methodology paper.
The students, who were initially informed that a research paper submission would evaluate their performance, were taken off guard when an email replaced it with a theory-based exam, giving them just five days to prepare. This last-minute policy change has left them in disarray during the ongoing examination period.
Adding to the controversy, Delhi SFI vice-president Noel attributed these arbitrary decisions to poor implementation of the National Education Policy and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme. The university's subsequent offer of two new exam dates for the affected students has been criticized as a partial remedy that doesn't resolve underlying administrative issues.