IIT Delhi Revolutionizes Curriculum to Meet Modern Demands

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has undertaken its first curriculum overhaul in 12 years to address student stress and evolving industry demands, including AI and sustainability, according to Director Rangan Banerjee. He revealed that the previous revision was in 2013, and the new curriculum started taking shape in 2022, driven by extensive stakeholder feedback.

Banerjee emphasized student burden as a key factor in the revamp, with measures like reduced core credits per semester and smaller class sizes, particularly in the initial semesters. An honors program has been added, and students can now aim for a BTech-MTech combination in five years. AI-based code generators are being integrated into programming courses to ensure responsible and ethical use of technology.

The revised curriculum focuses on hands-on learning, with immersive internships and teamwork projects to prepare students for modern challenges. New courses launching in 2025 include BTech in Design, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, and MTech in Photonics. Flexibility and industry connectivity are emphasized, allowing students exploration beyond core units and facilitating industry-based master's theses.

(With inputs from agencies.)