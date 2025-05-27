Left Menu

Liverpool University's Historic Foray Into Bengaluru: A Cross-Border Education Revolution

The University of Liverpool plans to open Bengaluru's first foreign campus by 2026, enhancing its research culture and academic standards. The initiative was celebrated by Indian officials, promising new educational opportunities. Initial programs will focus on business, science, and technology, expanding over time, fostering innovation and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:49 IST
Liverpool University's Historic Foray Into Bengaluru: A Cross-Border Education Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Liverpool, a key player in the UK's esteemed Russell Group, has announced its groundbreaking decision to establish Bengaluru's first foreign university campus by 2026. The move was hailed as a significant cross-border collaboration, with multiple senior ministers endorsing the University's bold entry into India's educational landscape.

The Bengaluru campus promises to uphold the University's research-intensive ethos and globally acclaimed academic standards. It aims to further strengthen ties with Karnataka's vibrant innovation sector, offering students and researchers a bridge to industry developments across India and the UK. Initial offerings will include programs in business management, computer science, and biomedical sciences.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warmly welcomed this venture, emphasizing the added global knowledge exposure it brings to Karnataka. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with IT leader, Wipro, ensuring collaboration in research and skill development, and marking a new chapter of educational excellence in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025