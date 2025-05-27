Liverpool University's Historic Foray Into Bengaluru: A Cross-Border Education Revolution
The University of Liverpool plans to open Bengaluru's first foreign campus by 2026, enhancing its research culture and academic standards. The initiative was celebrated by Indian officials, promising new educational opportunities. Initial programs will focus on business, science, and technology, expanding over time, fostering innovation and global partnerships.
- Country:
- India
The University of Liverpool, a key player in the UK's esteemed Russell Group, has announced its groundbreaking decision to establish Bengaluru's first foreign university campus by 2026. The move was hailed as a significant cross-border collaboration, with multiple senior ministers endorsing the University's bold entry into India's educational landscape.
The Bengaluru campus promises to uphold the University's research-intensive ethos and globally acclaimed academic standards. It aims to further strengthen ties with Karnataka's vibrant innovation sector, offering students and researchers a bridge to industry developments across India and the UK. Initial offerings will include programs in business management, computer science, and biomedical sciences.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warmly welcomed this venture, emphasizing the added global knowledge exposure it brings to Karnataka. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with IT leader, Wipro, ensuring collaboration in research and skill development, and marking a new chapter of educational excellence in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Minister Questions India's Foreign Policy Amid Ceasefire Debate
Sonu Nigam's Legal Battle: The Karnataka Controversy
Blazing Crisis: Fire Erupts at Karnataka Lubricant Warehouse
Karnataka BJP Plans Statewide Tiranga Yatra to Honor Armed Forces
Celebrating 75 Years: KASSIA's Platinum Jubilee Marks a Milestone for Karnataka's MSMEs