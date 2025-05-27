Liverpool University's Historic Foray Into Bengaluru: A Cross-Border Education Revolution

The University of Liverpool, a key player in the UK's esteemed Russell Group, has announced its groundbreaking decision to establish Bengaluru's first foreign university campus by 2026. The move was hailed as a significant cross-border collaboration, with multiple senior ministers endorsing the University's bold entry into India's educational landscape.

The Bengaluru campus promises to uphold the University's research-intensive ethos and globally acclaimed academic standards. It aims to further strengthen ties with Karnataka's vibrant innovation sector, offering students and researchers a bridge to industry developments across India and the UK. Initial offerings will include programs in business management, computer science, and biomedical sciences.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warmly welcomed this venture, emphasizing the added global knowledge exposure it brings to Karnataka. Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with IT leader, Wipro, ensuring collaboration in research and skill development, and marking a new chapter of educational excellence in Bengaluru.

