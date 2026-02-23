Karnataka Considers Ban on Mobile Phones in Schools

Karnataka is examining the potential ban on mobile phones in schools and colleges, a proposal suggested by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister addressed educational leaders at the Vice Chancellors' conference, citing concerns about social media addiction's impact on young students.

While there is support from some academic leaders, others highlight challenges such as reliance on mobile phones for homework and safety. Discussions include international precedents where countries like Australia have implemented similar restrictions.

Additionally, student elections and campus drug abuse were addressed. Siddaramaiah emphasized the necessity of maintaining academic discipline and encouraged political engagement without disrupting educational schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)