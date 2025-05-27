Left Menu

Transgender Athlete Controversy: Trump Threatens California Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from California over the participation of transgender student athlete AB Hernandez in state track events. Trump's demands were opposed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, leading to potential legal disputes over discrimination and federal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:49 IST
Transgender Athlete Controversy: Trump Threatens California Funding
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning that he may cut federal funding for California if state officials allow a transgender student athlete to participate in upcoming high school track finals. The student, AB Hernandez, 16, has qualified for multiple events under the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) guidelines, which align with gender identity inclusion policies.

Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, labeling him a 'Radical Left Democrat' and declared the situation 'unfair' to women and girls. However, legal experts note that presidential orders typically do not extend to state and local governance, highlighting constitutional limitations on Trump's directive.

The controversy underscores a broader debate on transgender rights in sports, with differing opinions among school officials and parents. Hernandez (highlighted mixed performance in past competitions) believes the critique on her competitive advantage lacks merit. Potential legal confrontations loom as California's steadfast approach to trans athlete inclusion stands challenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025