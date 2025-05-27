Transgender Athlete Controversy: Trump Threatens California Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning that he may cut federal funding for California if state officials allow a transgender student athlete to participate in upcoming high school track finals. The student, AB Hernandez, 16, has qualified for multiple events under the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) guidelines, which align with gender identity inclusion policies.

Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, labeling him a 'Radical Left Democrat' and declared the situation 'unfair' to women and girls. However, legal experts note that presidential orders typically do not extend to state and local governance, highlighting constitutional limitations on Trump's directive.

The controversy underscores a broader debate on transgender rights in sports, with differing opinions among school officials and parents. Hernandez (highlighted mixed performance in past competitions) believes the critique on her competitive advantage lacks merit. Potential legal confrontations loom as California's steadfast approach to trans athlete inclusion stands challenged.

