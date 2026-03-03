Nagaland Assembly Condemns Racial Discrimination and Proposes Jatropha Solutions

The Nagaland Assembly has firmly condemned racial discrimination incidents against people from the Northeast in various urban areas across the nation, highlighting the necessity for sensitivity and constitutional equilibrium when addressing issues such as the singing of Vande Mataram. This stance was emphasized by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in response to serious concerns raised by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon regarding racial abuse cases.

Among incidents cited was the alleged humiliation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi and a Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur facing racial slurs and assault. Rio denounced these attacks as deeply disturbing violations of constitutional unity and equality, stressing that Northeastern citizens must be treated with dignity nationwide.

Kikon also proposed jatropha cultivation as a dual-purpose strategy to mitigate human-elephant conflicts and boost economic opportunities. This biofuel initiative would align with India's renewable energy policies, providing not only an agricultural deterrent against wild elephants but also fulfilling commitments to sustainable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)