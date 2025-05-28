Budget 2025 Delivers $100M Boost for Māori Education and Bilingual Schools

The New Zealand Government is making a major investment in the future of Māori education, announcing over $100 million through Budget 2025 to support tamariki Māori and enhance the nation’s bilingual education system. The initiative is designed to increase student achievement, improve cultural inclusivity, and ensure more Māori students thrive in classrooms across the country.

Education Minister Erica Stanford says the funding fulfils key promises under the Government’s Māori Education Action Plan, aiming to empower ākonga Māori and their communities through targeted, practical support.

“This Government is firmly committed to properly resourcing our bilingual education system and lifting achievement for Māori students. Our Budget 25 investment delivers on the commitments through our Māori Education Action Plan,” said Minister Stanford.

Bridging the Gap in STEM and Reo Māori Education

At the heart of the package is a strong focus on science and technology education within Māori-medium and Kaupapa Māori schools—settings that combine standard curricula with immersion in te reo Māori and Māori cultural values.

Key initiatives include:

$10 million to launch a Virtual Learning Network (VLN) for STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in Māori Medium and Kaupapa Māori settings. This will fund 15 kaiako (teachers) who will deliver online instruction to up to 5,577 Year 9–13 students, addressing a critical shortage of qualified STEM educators fluent in te reo Māori.

$4.5 million to develop new curriculum resources in te reo matatini (Māori literacy) and STEM for approximately 2,000 senior secondary students. For the first time, ākonga will study globally recognized literature—including Shakespeare, international classics, and iconic New Zealand works like The Bone People—entirely in te reo Māori.

These investments aim to reduce learning inequities by giving Māori students access to the same rich educational opportunities as their peers while staying grounded in their cultural identity.

Strengthening Mātauranga Māori and Teacher Capability

Another major pillar of the initiative is focused on curriculum enrichment and teacher development:

$2.1 million will support the creation of a new Māori Studies subject for Years 11–13, allowing students to explore Māori cultural practices, histories, philosophies, and language. Developed by Mātauranga Māori experts, the course will deepen cultural understanding and encourage academic engagement through an indigenous lens.

$14 million is being allocated to expand te reo Māori and tikanga training for up to 51,000 kaiako (teachers) across Years 0–13, impacting more than 560,000 students nationwide. This initiative will foster a more culturally competent teaching workforce and enhance the classroom experience for all learners.

$4.8 million will fund the appointment of seven curriculum advisors to assist Māori Medium and Kaupapa Māori educators in delivering the revised Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, the Māori-medium national curriculum. Their support will reach over 27,000 students, helping schools integrate innovative learning areas like Rangaranga Reo ā-Tā, Poutama Pāngarau, and Hihira Weteoro.

Infrastructure Investment and Cultural Sustainability

To meet growing demand for Māori-medium education, the Government is also making significant property and infrastructure investments:

$60 million in ring-fenced property funding will provide up to 50 new classrooms, enabling schools to offer immersion education to around 1,100 additional tamariki Māori.

$4.1 million is earmarked to enhance data and sustainability capabilities within the Kōhanga Reo network, ensuring the long-term viability of early childhood education grounded in te reo Māori and tikanga.

Additionally, $3.5 million is being invested in supporting the WAI 3310 Waitangi Tribunal Education Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to addressing historical education inequities for Māori.

Lifting Achievement and Building Future Generations

Collectively, these Budget 2025 initiatives are designed to ensure that Māori students not only succeed academically, but also thrive in environments that value their language, identity, and culture.

“Each of these investments aim to drive student achievement for our tamariki Māori so they thrive in the classroom,” said Minister Stanford. “The Budget 2025 Māori education package supports every child to get the very best start and grow the New Zealand of the future.”

The Government views this investment not just as an education initiative, but as a vital nation-building strategy, creating an Aotearoa where all students can learn in culturally affirming spaces and Māori knowledge systems are celebrated and embedded in the national fabric.