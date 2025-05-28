Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS Government's Neglect of Education for Weaker Sections
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the BRS government for neglecting education for weaker sections. He praised Congress's effort to create 59,000 jobs within a year. Reddy emphasized the importance of education over caste and recognized the contributions of prominent Telangana figures towards educational progress.
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, delivered sharp criticism against the previous BRS government on Wednesday, accusing it of failing to support weaker sections by denying them essential educational opportunities.
Speaking at the Gurukula Awards function, Reddy highlighted the Congress government's success in filling 59,000 government jobs in a single year, contrasting it with the BRS's decade-long negligence towards the unemployed, with no job notifications issued during that period.
Reddy stressed the profound influence of education, alluding to the legacies of Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, while honoring Telangana leaders like the late Suravaram Pratap Reddy by naming institutions after them, promoting their contributions to society.
