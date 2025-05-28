Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS Government's Neglect of Education for Weaker Sections

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the BRS government for neglecting education for weaker sections. He praised Congress's effort to create 59,000 jobs within a year. Reddy emphasized the importance of education over caste and recognized the contributions of prominent Telangana figures towards educational progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:15 IST
Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS Government's Neglect of Education for Weaker Sections
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, delivered sharp criticism against the previous BRS government on Wednesday, accusing it of failing to support weaker sections by denying them essential educational opportunities.

Speaking at the Gurukula Awards function, Reddy highlighted the Congress government's success in filling 59,000 government jobs in a single year, contrasting it with the BRS's decade-long negligence towards the unemployed, with no job notifications issued during that period.

Reddy stressed the profound influence of education, alluding to the legacies of Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, while honoring Telangana leaders like the late Suravaram Pratap Reddy by naming institutions after them, promoting their contributions to society.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025