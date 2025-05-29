US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students
The United States plans to revoke visas for certain Chinese students, heightening uncertainties for international students amid increased scrutiny. The situation affects student visa appointments and poses a risk to the US's reputation as a top destination for education. Concerns about social media monitoring and safety abound among students.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the country will begin revoking visas of certain Chinese students, particularly those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or engaged in critical fields. The move has sparked concerns among international students, as China is a major source of foreign scholars in the U.S.
In the 2023-2024 school year, Chinese students constitute around a quarter of the international student body in the United States. Rubio emphasized the government's intent to rigorously scrutinize Chinese students' social media activities, adding uncertainty for those looking to study in the country.
Fears of targeted visa revocations are prompting anxiety and changes in travel plans for some students, as the State Department introduces new guidelines for visa approvals. Meanwhile, American academic institutions express concern about the policy's potential detriment to the intellectual and cultural landscape of U.S. colleges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Indian Ethos: The New Education Policy's Promise
Iowa's Education Policy on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Faces Legal Scrutiny
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Student Visa Revocation
Trump Administration Implements New Social Media Vetting for Student Visas
Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Underway Against Trump Administration's Visa Revocation