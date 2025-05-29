$266M Boost to Early Intervention Will Clear Waitlists and Transform Support

In a landmark move to reshape how New Zealand supports children with additional learning and behavioral needs, Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced a bold $266 million investment as part of Budget 2025. The funding aims to eliminate long-standing waitlists, expand services to more children, and radically improve the way early intervention is delivered.

The initiative addresses mounting concerns from families, educators, and child development specialists that children are waiting too long for vital support, potentially missing critical windows for development. By funding more specialist roles and introducing new delivery partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private providers, the Government intends to not only clear backlogs but fundamentally shift how and where help is delivered.

“Every child deserves the chance to thrive, and today I’m proud to announce a $266 million investment to clear waitlists, expand the Early Intervention Service, and reach thousands more children with the support they need to succeed,” said Minister Stanford.

Clearing the Backlog and Reaching More Children

At the heart of the investment is a strategy to drastically reduce the waitlists for the Ministry of Education’s Early Intervention Service (EIS). The service currently supports children from birth to school age who experience developmental delays or learning and behavioral difficulties. However, long delays have hampered timely access, leaving thousands of families in limbo.

The new funding will enable:

Support for 3,000 children currently on waitlists , allowing them to receive the help they need sooner.

Expansion of EIS coverage through to the end of Year 1 , allowing an estimated 4,000 additional children to access early intervention services.

Improved support for the 7,100 children already enrolled , with enhanced access to tailored therapies and interventions.

900,000 new teacher aide hours per year by 2028 to provide in-class support for children receiving EIS services.

Building a Larger, Smarter Workforce

The funding package will finance the creation of over 560 new full-time specialist roles, spanning educational psychologists, speech-language therapists, occupational therapists, and early intervention teachers. This represents one of the largest capacity increases for child-focused services in recent memory.

“We are not only expanding the size of the service—we are changing how it’s delivered,” Stanford said. “We will contract NGOs and private providers to deliver specialist services alongside the Ministry, ensuring children with additional needs get the support they need faster.”

This shift reflects a pragmatic approach that prioritizes outcomes over bureaucracy. Rather than restricting delivery to government-employed professionals, the Government will harness the existing expertise and networks of community-based organizations and the private sector to meet growing demand.

“Families don’t care who employs the speech-language therapist or the psychologist—they just want the support their child needs. And we are determined to do whatever it takes to make sure they receive it,” Stanford emphasized.

A Social Investment Approach with Long-Term Benefits

The investment aligns with the Government’s social investment strategy, which channels resources into early-stage interventions to avoid greater costs later. Evidence from both domestic and international studies shows that early support leads to better educational, social, and economic outcomes.

“The evidence is clear: the earlier we intervene, the better the outcomes for children, families, and New Zealand. Early intervention reduces the need for more intensive support later and gives every child the best possible start,” said Stanford.

Future-Proofing the Early Intervention System

Minister Stanford called the initiative a “transformational shift” toward a “future-facing service”—one that anticipates demand, adapts to family needs, and provides comprehensive support for children from day one. The reforms promise not only more access but faster, more responsive care designed around the child—not the system.

“To parents across the country, this is my message to you: help is on the way. We are clearing the backlog, building a stronger and more responsive service, and putting your child’s needs at the centre of our education system,” said Stanford. “You shouldn’t have to fight to get support—and with this investment, we’re making sure you won’t have to.”

Transforming the Experience for Families

For many parents and caregivers, navigating early intervention services has historically involved delays, repeated assessments, and a maze of referrals. The new funding and delivery model aim to eliminate those barriers, simplify access, and ensure that support reaches children when it can have the greatest impact.

The reform also signals a cultural change within the education and health sectors: prioritizing equity of access, respecting family voices, and embracing community partnerships to create a more agile and compassionate system.

A Brighter Start for Thousands of Young Learners

This $266 million investment sets a new benchmark in New Zealand’s education and wellbeing sectors. By recognizing that early intervention is not just a support mechanism—but a fundamental right for every child—the Government is aiming to change the trajectory for thousands of young learners and their families.