Affordable CPA Exam Prep Revolutionizes Global Accounting Education

MYCPE ONE Academy is transforming the landscape of professional education with the launch of a budget-friendly CPA (US) Exam Prep Course, available for just ₹9,999. This initiative is part of the academy's broader mission to democratize access to global credentials, especially in accounting and finance.

Founded in 2023, the academy already caters to over 2,000 students, providing comprehensive learning through more than 100 video lectures, task-based simulations, and rigorous mock examinations. The course is meticulously aligned with AICPA's latest CPA (US) Blueprint, ensuring that learners receive top-notch guidance and support.

Shawn Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO of MYCPE ONE, emphasizes the importance of affordability in education, stating, "We believe cost shouldn't hinder ambition." The academy's unique approach aims to empower 100,000 aspiring CPAs over the next decade, offering a platform for success in high-impact accounting and finance roles globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)