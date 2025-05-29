Jobless Teachers Demand Justice: A Rally for Rights

A group of jobless teachers in West Bengal is intensifying their protest against the government's decision requiring them to retake recruitment tests. For 22 days, they've been rallying outside the state education headquarters, pushing for an end to compulsory retests.

The 'Deserving Teachers Rights Forum', representing these teachers, announced plans for a massive rally on May 30 to the state secretariat. They stress that eligible teachers should not face repeated testing due to previous administrative failings.

Tensions escalated following the death of Prabin Karmakar, a teacher affected by these policies. Amidst ongoing protests, forum spokesperson Chinmoy Mondal urged the government to ensure a swift judicial review in the Supreme Court while reinstating eligible teachers immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)