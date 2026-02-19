Left Menu

Gold Shimmers Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions and Jobless Claims Drop

Gold prices increased as investors evaluated U.S.-Iran tensions, while a decline in U.S. jobless claims indicated labor-market stability ahead of upcoming inflation data. Top U.S. security officials discussed strategies regarding Iran, with geopolitical and economic factors bolstering gold's tradition as a safe haven. The Fed's policy path remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices surged on Thursday as investors weighed the continuous tensions between the U.S. and Iran. A noted decline in U.S. jobless claims hinted at labor-market stability just days before crucial inflation data is expected. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $5,007.46 per ounce by the late morning.

The rise in gold prices comes amid discussions among U.S. national security advisers at the White House regarding U.S. forces and Iran. While there is progress in talks with Iran, significant challenges persist. Historically, geopolitical tensions tend to favor gold due to its status as a safe haven.

The Federal Reserve meeting minutes, released this week, revealed a split among policymakers about the future monetary path. Investors now focus on the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, anticipating its impact on the Fed's policy. Other precious metals experienced mixed movements: silver saw a notable rise, while palladium declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

