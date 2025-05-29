Left Menu

Calcutta University Advises Summer Classes to Complete Syllabus

Calcutta University has advised its affiliated colleges to hold classes during summer vacation to cover the syllabus gap caused by admission delays. The decision, as clarified by the CU Registrar, allows colleges to choose the mode of instruction—online, physical, or hybrid. Many colleges are already taking necessary steps to comply.

Calcutta University has taken an unusual step by advising its affiliated colleges to conduct summer classes. This measure aims to address the backlog caused by last year's delayed admission process, which subsequently affected the timely start of the 2024-25 academic session.

The University Registrar, Debasis Das, explained that the advisory allows individual colleges to decide the mode of teaching—whether online, in-person, or a hybrid approach. This flexibility is intended to facilitate the completion of the undergraduate syllabus. Last year, the admission process was deferred due to uncertainties over whether to adopt a centralized or decentralized system, eventually opting for the former.

Principals from various colleges, including Lady Brabourne College's Siuli Sarkar and CU chapter president of the All Bengal Principals Council, Jaideep Sarangi, have commented on the advisory, stating their readiness to implement necessary measures. Notably, the advisory is not a compulsory order, leaving colleges with the discretion to ensure the syllabus is completed on time, with other universities possibly issuing similar advisories.

