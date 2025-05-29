Kerala's Comprehensive Educational Reform: Instilling Core Values in Schools

Kerala is poised to usher in a new era of educational reform as it prepares to reopen schools on June 2 with innovative initiatives aimed at instilling essential values in students. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the government's commitment to personality development and constitutional principles during a press conference.

The initiatives focus on comprehensive quality education and address pressing issues like ragging and personal hygiene among adolescents. With plans set from June 3 to 13, the scheme prioritizes skill acquisition and value-based learning, creating a supportive environment for students to thrive academically and socially.

Collaboration with various government departments underlines the state's dedication to these objectives. Local bodies will ensure infrastructure readiness, and awareness classes will engage parents, teachers, and students, fostering an inclusive educational landscape.

