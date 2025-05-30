Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Student Visas

The U.S. State Department is taking measures to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from exploiting American universities or stealing intellectual property. The new plan, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focuses on revoking visas of students linked to the CCP and critical fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:19 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Student Visas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to take decisive action against individuals from China exploiting American educational institutions, a State Department announcement indicated on Thursday. Tammy Bruce, a departmental spokesperson, underscored that the new strategies would identify and scrutinize those perceived as threats.

Details from Secretary of State Marco Rubio reveal a focus on students affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or those involved in significant academic disciplines. The aim is to safeguard America's academic environments from further intellectual property theft or military advancements by the CCP.

This crackdown follows a mandate from the Trump administration to halt new student visa appointments globally. As for scheduling resumption, Bruce advised prospective students to monitor the U.S. visa system for updates actively.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025