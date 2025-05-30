U.S. Cracks Down on Chinese Student Visas

The United States is set to take decisive action against individuals from China exploiting American educational institutions, a State Department announcement indicated on Thursday. Tammy Bruce, a departmental spokesperson, underscored that the new strategies would identify and scrutinize those perceived as threats.

Details from Secretary of State Marco Rubio reveal a focus on students affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or those involved in significant academic disciplines. The aim is to safeguard America's academic environments from further intellectual property theft or military advancements by the CCP.

This crackdown follows a mandate from the Trump administration to halt new student visa appointments globally. As for scheduling resumption, Bruce advised prospective students to monitor the U.S. visa system for updates actively.