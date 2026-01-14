Qatar's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Iran-U.S. Tensions

In the midst of a severe crackdown in Iran and growing American threats of intervention, Qatari and Iranian officials have engaged in discussions aimed at de-escalation.

Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, connected with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reaffirming the need for peaceful solutions to regional tensions.

Qatar, recently embroiled in regional conflict due to retaliation against U.S. airstrikes, remains a key player in diplomatic efforts as highlighted during the Israeli conflict in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)