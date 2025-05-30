Japan Strengthens Ties with Bangladesh: $1.063 Billion Support Package Announced

Japan has unveiled a substantial $1.063 billion support package aimed at assisting Bangladesh in critical areas such as budget aid, railway infrastructure enhancement, and educational initiatives. The announcement coincides with the visit of Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, to Tokyo, marking a significant step in fortifying ties between the two countries.

According to Yunus' press office, the package includes a development policy loan of $418 million, designed to bolster economic reforms and climate resilience in Bangladesh. This is part of Japan's effort to contribute to the sustainable development of the South Asian nation.

In addition to the loan, Japan will provide $641 million for the modernization of a railway line and $4.2 million in grants for scholarships. These educational grants will support Bangladeshi students, further illustrating Japan's commitment to strengthening human resources in Bangladesh. The meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Nobel Laureate Yunus underscores the strategic importance of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)