Left Menu

Universities Worldwide Offer Refuge Amid U.S. Academic Crackdown

As the Trump administration enacts measures restricting foreign students in the U.S., global universities are stepping up to attract displaced talent. Japanese universities like Osaka, Kyoto, and Tokyo are offering waivers and grants. The crackdown affects top U.S. schools and could lead to a significant loss in talent and reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:28 IST
Universities Worldwide Offer Refuge Amid U.S. Academic Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Globally, universities are stepping up efforts to provide refuge for students impacted by President Donald Trump's recent policies targeting foreign academics in the U.S. Institutions like Osaka University in Japan are offering incentives such as tuition waivers and travel assistance, in a bid to attract students from affected U.S. colleges.

In related developments, countries including China and Europe are also vying for the talent pool that might be displaced due to an alleged crackdown by the Trump administration, which cites anti-American sentiments at top U.S. universities. This comes amid funding and visa restrictions imposed on foreign students, drawing global attention.

International students from countries like China and India, who significantly contribute to the U.S. economy, find their futures uncertain and are exploring academic options in Europe and Asia. This potential exodus poses long-term reputational risks for U.S. universities, which rely heavily on the diversity and contributions of international scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025