Universities Worldwide Offer Refuge Amid U.S. Academic Crackdown

Globally, universities are stepping up efforts to provide refuge for students impacted by President Donald Trump's recent policies targeting foreign academics in the U.S. Institutions like Osaka University in Japan are offering incentives such as tuition waivers and travel assistance, in a bid to attract students from affected U.S. colleges.

In related developments, countries including China and Europe are also vying for the talent pool that might be displaced due to an alleged crackdown by the Trump administration, which cites anti-American sentiments at top U.S. universities. This comes amid funding and visa restrictions imposed on foreign students, drawing global attention.

International students from countries like China and India, who significantly contribute to the U.S. economy, find their futures uncertain and are exploring academic options in Europe and Asia. This potential exodus poses long-term reputational risks for U.S. universities, which rely heavily on the diversity and contributions of international scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)