Mascot Controversy Heats Up as Justice Department Eyes Investigation

The New York school district could lose federal funding or face a Justice Department investigation over its refusal to abandon its Native American chief mascot. Education Secretary Linda McMahon states this violates federal civil rights law, while local Native American groups oppose unsanctioned native imagery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:37 IST
The controversy surrounding Native American mascots in New York has escalated, with the school district risking a Justice Department probe or loss of federal funding. President Trump's top education official, Linda McMahon, asserted that the state's ban on Native American imagery is discriminatory under federal law.

On a visit to Massapequa High School, McMahon said the federal civil rights office found the mascot ban unfair since mascots like the "Dutchmen" and ''Huguenots'' remain unaffected. This comes as the local school district continues to oppose the state mandate without seeking tribal approval.

The National Congress of American Indians contends that such imagery perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The dispute has spotlighted the ongoing debate over indigenous representations in sports, especially after the state's mandate for change by the end of the school year.

