Shivakumar Urges Speedy Construction of Karnataka Public Schools with CSR Funds

Amidst concerns about the slow progress in constructing Karnataka Public Schools, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged an accelerated effort to utilize the Rs 8,000 crore available in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. These funds are essential for enhancing educational infrastructure in rural areas.

Shivakumar emphasized that CSR funds should be directed towards building schools rather than being diverted to private NGOs. Given the potential loss for the state, he highlighted the importance of corporates constructing schools directly and collaborating closely with government initiatives.

The state has strategically appointed nodal officers to facilitate this task, with industrial development officials working with corporations to ensure the successful realization of 2,000 public schools. This move aims to resolve regional inconsistencies in the project's implementation.