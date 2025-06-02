Finland to open new honorary consulate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 9, ambassador to inaugurate

Finland will open a new honorary consulate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 9, marking an important milestone in the bilateral ties, the Finnish Embassy announced on Monday.

Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta will travel to Gujarat next week to formally inaugurate the new consulate, according to an official statement.

''The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi is pleased to announce the opening of a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 9,'' it said.

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent business leader based in Gujarat, has been appointed as the ''Honorary Consul of Finland''. He will play a key role in advancing economic cooperation and fostering close ties between Finland and Gujarat, it said.

The opening of the new consulate marks an ''important milestone in Finland–India relations and underscores Finland's growing commitment to deepening cooperation with India and Gujarat, with a focus on digitalisation, education, sustainability and innovation'', the statement said.

''This is an important moment for Finland-India relations,'' said Ambassador Lähdevirta.

''Gujarat's leadership in industrial development, sustainability and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland. The opening of the new Honorary Consulate reflects our commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The envoy's upcoming visit will include meetings with the government officials, industry leaders, corporate executives and academics. He will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation, it said.

Commenting on his appointment, Lalbhai said, ''I'm excited to take on this role at a time when there is so much potential for meaningful collaboration between Finland and Gujarat. Both regions share a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and education -- and I look forward to helping accelerate our joint efforts in these areas.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)