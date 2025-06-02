Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate Gukesh for stunning victory at Norway Chess 2025

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for defeating the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament.The elite invitational event saw Gukesh outplay Carlsen in the classical format.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for defeating the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament.

The elite invitational event saw Gukesh outplay Carlsen in the classical format. This victory for the 18-year-old chess prodigy comes after he became the youngest-ever World Championship challenger in 2024.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Gukesh on his historic victory over World Champion Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025. This remarkable achievement highlights his brilliance and composure,'' Naidu said in a post on X.

Reddy noted that Gukesh enthralled chess enthusiasts with his 62-move victory over Norwegian grandmaster Carlsen in round 6 of the 2025 Norway Chess.

''Hearty congratulations to this hero! May his prowess reign supreme and bring many more laurels to India,'' he said in a post on X.

