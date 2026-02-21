YSRCP Supremo Criticizes Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his disappointment over the actions of Youth Congress activists at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi. The protest, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led to a brief disturbance before the activists were removed by security personnel.

Reddy, in his statement on 'X', stressed that the protest made the nation feel ashamed and questioned the direction of Indian politics. He emphasized that, regardless of political differences, it's crucial to maintain a united front on the international stage.

The former chief minister's comments underscore the delicate balance between political expression and national representation, calling for a more cohesive political discourse even amidst internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)