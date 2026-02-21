Left Menu

YSRCP Supremo Criticizes Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, expressing shame over political differences that painted a divided picture of India. He emphasized the importance of presenting unity on the global stage, despite internal political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:41 IST
YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his disappointment over the actions of Youth Congress activists at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi. The protest, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led to a brief disturbance before the activists were removed by security personnel.

Reddy, in his statement on 'X', stressed that the protest made the nation feel ashamed and questioned the direction of Indian politics. He emphasized that, regardless of political differences, it's crucial to maintain a united front on the international stage.

The former chief minister's comments underscore the delicate balance between political expression and national representation, calling for a more cohesive political discourse even amidst internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

